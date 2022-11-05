North Canterbury fire remains 'under control'

The fire burned through about 160ha of vegetation in North Canterbury. Photo: NZME

A big blaze in North Canterbury remains contained and under control, a fire spokesman says.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ say fireworks were the cause of the blaze, which broke out on Wednesday night in vegetation at Pegasus Beach, north of Christchurch, burning through 160ha of pine forest and scrub along the coast.

Some 130 people had to be evacuated from the Woodend Beach Holiday Park but were allowed to return home on Thursday.

Incident Controller Al Hutt said today there were a few breakouts last night, but they were not significant and firefighters were able to keep them under control.

Crews have been patrolling the site today and any breakouts would be suppressed if possible, he said.

Drones were being used to identify hotspots.

Fire crews would remain on site tomorrow.

Police have spoken to two young people in relation to the fire and one has been referred to Youth Aid.

Incident Controller Dave Berry earlier said the fire was a timely reminder to be careful when letting off fireworks this Guy Fawkes - particularly with high winds forecast throughout New Zealand.

- ODT Online and RNZ