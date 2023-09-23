North Island hit by heavy rain

Heavy rain has been lashing Wellington, Taranaki and Nelson this morning as the main band of a front that battered the South Island this week now moves up the country.

The worst of the rain is expected to begin hitting the central North Island high country now and the eastern Bay of Plenty tonight - with both regions under heavy rain warnings.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for Wellington, Taranaki, Gisborne and northern Hawke’s Bay, and Northland.

Wellington has been hit by constant rain this morning that is expected to last throughout the day.

For the rest of the North Island, the heaviest falls are expected to be during the second half of today and tomorrow morning, MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said.

Motorists are urged to be careful as the weather disrupts what was expected to be a busy weekend on the roads due to the beginning of school holidays.

“Significant and widespread impacts are possible,” O’Connor said.

Waitomo and the central North Island high country up to Taupō are subject to a heavy rain warning from 11am today through to 4am tomorrow, with 70mm-90mm possible.

The Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki is also subject to a heavy rain warning from 1am Sunday through to 3pm with 70-90mm possible.

Elsewhere, powerful rainfall in Wellington and the Kāpiti Coast this morning could approach “short-duration warning criteria”, MetService said.

A second burst of heavy falls is also expected this evening.

Heavy falls now hitting Taranaki are expected to last through to 1am tomorrow, while heavy falls should get to Bay of Plenty this evening and Northland in the early hours tomorrow.

Weatherwatch.co.nz earlier said the rain is trapped between two very powerful high-pressure zones and one of those highs is also feeding tropical air into the rain over the weekend.

Eastern Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti looked to be the most exposed to rain, which could be heavy enough to cause slips and localised flooding, the forecaster said.

Its modelling showed more than 200mm of rain was expected to fall in the eastern region between now and Tuesday.

By Sunday night, the front moves to the northeast of the North Island and becomes slow-moving.

