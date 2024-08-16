North Island hospital ED hits 156% capacity

Photo: RNZ

Whangārei Hospital's emergency department is in "Code Black" after it hit more than 150 percent capacity.

A Health NZ spokesperson said it was not uncommon for the ED to go into Code Black, but it would continue to take patients who needed emergency care.

Staff have told RNZ there have been more than 80 arrivals since midnight, including 21 within one hour.

"I have never seen this before," one said.

This afternoon the ED was at 156 percent capacity.

The pressure was partly due to the hospital having to pick up the slack left by smaller Northland hospitals, which were also struggling demand and staff shortages.

Bay of Islands Hospital at Kawakawa has been forced to downgrade services this weekend due to a doctor shortage.

RNZ understands up to nine patients from Bay of Islands were transferred to Whangārei yesterday, and a medical registrar had been asked to take calls for Dargaville patients, too.

Heath Minister Shane Reti has declined to comment.

Te Whatu Ora has been approached for comment.

More to come...