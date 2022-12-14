Northern Irishman killed in crash near Lake Coleridge

Police have released the name of a man killed in a car crash near Lake Coleridge in Canterbury on Friday.

He was 22-year-old Christopher Andrew Scurfield, of County Down, Northern Ireland.

“Police extend their condolences to his family and friends,” a spokesperson for police said.

Police confirmed on Friday they’d been called to a crash on Harper Rd shortly before 10.30pm.

One person died at the scene, and three people sustained injuries.

Inquiries are ongoing.