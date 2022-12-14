Northern Irishman killed in crash near Lake Coleridge

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have released the name of a man killed in a car crash near Lake Coleridge in Canterbury on Friday.
He was 22-year-old Christopher Andrew Scurfield, of County Down, Northern Ireland.
“Police extend their condolences to his family and friends,” a spokesperson for police said.
Police confirmed on Friday they’d been called to a crash on Harper Rd shortly before 10.30pm.
One person died at the scene, and three people sustained injuries.
Inquiries are ongoing.