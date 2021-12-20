Monday, 20 December 2021

Northland homicide: 12yo jointly charged with murder

    Michael Biggins was found in a vehicle crashed into a paddock off Imms Rd on September 27 and died at the scene. Photo: NZ Herald
    A 12-year-old has been jointly charged with the murder of Ōkaihau man Michael John Biggins in September.

    The boy is expected to appear in Kaikohe Youth Court today.

    A 15-year-old is already before the courts charged with Biggins' murder.

    The 15-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was earlier charged with murder using a stabbing/cutting weapon.

    Biggins, 62, was found in a vehicle crashed in a paddock off Imms Rd on September 27 and died at the scene.

    He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services, police have said.

    "Mr Biggins was a much loved member of his family and they are devastated by his loss," Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston has said previously.

    The incident was initially believed to have been a car crash.

    The 15-year-old was arrested a day after Biggins' death.

     

    NZ Herald

     

