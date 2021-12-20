Northland homicide: 12yo jointly charged with murder

Michael Biggins was found in a vehicle crashed into a paddock off Imms Rd on September 27 and died at the scene. Photo: NZ Herald

A 12-year-old has been jointly charged with the murder of Ōkaihau man Michael John Biggins in September.

The boy is expected to appear in Kaikohe Youth Court today.

A 15-year-old is already before the courts charged with Biggins' murder.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was earlier charged with murder using a stabbing/cutting weapon.

Biggins, 62, was found in a vehicle crashed in a paddock off Imms Rd on September 27 and died at the scene.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services, police have said.

"Mr Biggins was a much loved member of his family and they are devastated by his loss," Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston has said previously.

The incident was initially believed to have been a car crash.

The 15-year-old was arrested a day after Biggins' death.