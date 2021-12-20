Northland homicide: 12yo jointly charged with murder

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The boy is expected to appear in Kaikohe Youth Court today.
A 15-year-old is already before the courts charged with Biggins' murder.
The 15-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was earlier charged with murder using a stabbing/cutting weapon.
Biggins, 62, was found in a vehicle crashed in a paddock off Imms Rd on September 27 and died at the scene.
He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services, police have said.
"Mr Biggins was a much loved member of his family and they are devastated by his loss," Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston has said previously.
The incident was initially believed to have been a car crash.
The 15-year-old was arrested a day after Biggins' death.