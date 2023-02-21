'Not good news': More rain on way for cyclone-ravaged areas

Regions hardest hit by Cyclone Gabrielle are in for more rain this weekend - and MetService urges people to watch coming forecasts, as heavy falls are possible.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, but it’s not good news,” MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said.

“Any rain certainly won’t help,” Bakker said, given the areas which could potentially be hit include cyclone-ravaged Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.

“We know people look at [weather] models online, and you may be seeing [predictions of heavy rain], but rest assured: we’re monitoring it,” he said.

Some long-range models the forecaster relied on to make predictions showed a risk of heavy rain for the east coast of the North Island, with about 50mm of rainfall possible this Friday and Saturday.

“Other [models] are more pessimistic,” MetService tweeted - with more than 100mm possible for the central Hawke’s Bay shown in one model.

“There will be rain, it’s just a case of how heavy, where it will be, how much of it will fall, and when it will come.

“We want to keep people as informed and as safe as possible. Don’t panic, we are aware of this,” he said.

He said weather watches and warnings would be issued closer to the time if they we needed.

Warning criteria, which depended on the rainfall amounts predicted, had been lowered about the areas worst hit due to how saturated the ground was from the cyclone, Bakker said.

Warning thresholds remained at 100mm over 24 hours for impacted areas.

“Essentially, everything’s more sensitive than they normally would be. We’re communicating with [local authorities] and saying: ‘This is how much we think you’re going to get, can councils handle that?’,” he said.

MetService could expect to get a clearer picture of the potential rainfall amounts and locations tomorrow at the earliest, Bakker said.

“Watch this space, keep checking back - please keep checking back with our warnings and watches,” he said.

The different models which predicted the rain for either Friday or Saturday were “not agreeing very well” which added to the uncertainty, Bakker said.

“We know everybody is concerned about these areas, it looks alarming, but we don’t know.”

He said the rain would be driven by a front expected to move up the country.

“[The front] may develop a bit of a low [pressure system] off the east coast, it’s just ‘if, ‘when and where’ it will form,” Bakker said.