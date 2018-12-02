Nurse stabbed at Chch hospital

Hillmorton Hospital, Christchurch. Photo: NZME

A nurse has been attacked at a Christchurch hospital just days after another nurse had boiling water poured over her at the same facility.

In the latest incident, a nurse at Hillmorton Hospital has been stabbed in the leg.

A Canterbury District Health spokeswoman confirmed the incident happened today, Stuff said.

It is not yet know how serious the nurse's injuries are.

It is understood the incident happened at the hospital's mental health unit.

It is the same unit a nurse was working in when she had boiling water poured over her by a patient almost a week ago.

She suffered serious burns.