Nurses tending elderly patients have Covid-19

Two Waikato Hospital nurses working with elderly patients have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the immediate stand down of all staff who came into contact with the nurses.

It comes after the Ministry of Health reported for the first time yesterday the number of frontline healthcare staff infected with Covid-19 was 64, including 17 nurses.

Both Waikato Hospital nurses worked on the older persons rehabilitation [OPR] ward 5 and any staff who worked on the ward over the week to April 6 are now in self-isolation for 14 days.

The news was announced to all Waikato District Health Board staff yesterday in an email from incident controller Leena Singh.

"These individuals have acted entirely correctly by staying home as soon as they developed symptoms and we commend them for this," Singh said of the two nurses.

"However, to safeguard our staff and ensure patient safety we have chosen to stand down all staff who were working in this ward during any potential incubation period, which we believe was from the afternoon of March 31 to April 6."

It's understood this included a physiotherapist, other nurses, doctors and clerical staff.

Singh said patients on the ward had been told of the situation and would continue to be monitored but it appeared none had the virus.

"We are undertaking a thorough clean of the area and all patient contacts within OPR5 must now be performed with full PPE [personal protective equipment] until further notice.

"As you can appreciate this is an evolving situation and we are working with public health and infection control to manage any risk to our staff or patients."

Contact tracing had begun and Singh said anyone who went to the ward before March 31 was not considered to be at risk. Those staff should report to work as normal.

Any staff member in the same bubble as someone stood down on "special leave" should also still come to work unless the self-isolating staff member began showing symptoms of coronavirus.

"Then they need to be tested in either the staff testing station, the Emergency Department at Waikato Hospital, or one of the CBACs [Community Based Assessment Centres].

"In that circumstance, you should stay home and advise your line manager of the changed situation."

The staff testing station was planned before the nurses were confirmed with the virus, Singh said, and would be open onsite at the hospital from Tuesday after Easter.

Staff not showing symptoms should not be tested, she said.

"The test results are much less reliable when testing is done in people who do not have symptoms- a negative result does not rule out Covid-19.

"As we establish the staff and patient movements from March 31, it is very likely that many staff will be declared safe to return to work much earlier than 14 days."

Singh said managers would keep staff updated as the situation developed.

"This will no doubt be a stressful situation for many who are directly or indirectly affected. Please continue to support each other and be kind to one another."

The New Zealand Herald has sought comment from Waikato DHB.