NZ 'appalled' at Israeli minister's comments about Palestine

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, an ultranationalist member of Israel's ruling coalition who says there's no such thing as a Palestinian people. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand is "appalled" at comments by Israel’s finance minister who claimed there is no such thing as Palestinian history or culture and no such thing as a "Palestinian people", says the foreign ministry, joining a chorus of global condemnation.

"Is there a Palestinian history or culture? There is none," said Bezalel Smotrich, an ultranationalist member of Israel’s ruling coalition and who is also responsible for administering the occupied West Bank.

"There is no such thing as a Palestinian people."

He made the comments during a speech last Sunday in France and which have since been widely circulated on social media.

He spoke at a lectern draped with what appeared to be an image showing the map of Israel that included the occupied West Bank, Gaza and Jordan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs today tweeted condemnation of the comments.

"Aotearoa New Zealand is appalled by comments by Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, denying the existence of a Palestine people or nationhood.

"Such comments are irresponsible and inflammatory.

"We call for increased efforts to reduce tensions and promote peace."

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is currently visiting China and was not immediately available for comment.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Smotrich’s remarks were "conclusive evidence of the extremist, racist Zionist ideology that governs the parties of the current Israeli government".

It comes as many other Western countries have also condemned Smotrich’s remarks.

"We utterly object to that kind of language," said US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

"We don’t want to see any rhetoric, any action or rhetoric ... that can stand in the way or become an obstacle to a viable two-state solution, and language like that does."

The European Union called it "dangerous" and "counterproductive" and that it "firmly deplores yet another unacceptable comment by Minister Smotrich".

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, described Smotrich’s remarks as "completely unhelpful."

"Obviously, there very clearly and distinctly is a Palestinian people," he said to media in New York. "Their rights are upheld by the United Nations."

Canada has called them "shameful" and "unacceptable".

A far-right settler leader who opposes Palestinian statehood, Smotrich has a history of offensive statements against the Palestinians. Last month, he called for the Palestinian town of Hawara in the West Bank to be "erased" after radical Jewish settlers rampaged through the town in response to a shooting attack that killed two Israelis. Smotrich later apologised after an international uproar.

His remarks on Palestinians were reminiscent of those made by late Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir which caused an uproar in 1969. She later told The New York Times that she meant there had never been a Palestinian nation. But critics say the comments continue to tarnish her legacy.

The comments come amid a surge of violent confrontations in the West Bank over the past year, with near-daily Israeli military raids, escalating violence by Jewish settlers and attacks by Palestinians.

According to Reuters, over the past year, Israeli forces have killed more than 250 Palestinians in the West Bank, including fighters and civilians. More than 40 Israelis and three Ukrainians have died in Palestinian attacks in the same period.

The comments also come ahead of a particularly sensitive period, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins this week. The Jewish festival of Passover is set to take place in April, coinciding with Ramadan.

The upcoming period is sensitive because large numbers of Jewish and Muslim faithful pour into Jerusalem’s Old City, the emotional heart of the conflict and a flashpoint for violence, increasing friction points.

The heightened tensions with the Palestinians coincide also with mass protests in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to overhaul the judicial system.

Opponents of the measure have carried out disruptive protests and the debate has embroiled the country’s military; some reservists are refusing to show up for service. Netanyahu has rejected a compromise by Israel’s figurehead president.

Yesterday, Mahuta spoke out on social media against the moves to overhaul the judicial system saying Aotearoa is "concerned by amendments to Israel’s 2005 Disengagement Law that risk encouraging further settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territories".

"Such moves are provocative, undermining the 2-state solution & recent work to de-escalate tensions in Sharm el-Sheikh."