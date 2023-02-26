NZ citizen released by Papua New Guinea kidnappers

PNG Prime Minister James Marape shared a photo on Facebook of two of the hostages, including Australian professor Bryce Barker, left, after their release. Photo: Supplied/Facebook/PM James Marape

A New Zealand professor and his two Papua New Guinean colleagues have been released from captivity, more than a week after being kidnapped.

Bryce Barker, who now lives in Australia, was held alongside fellow members of his research team.

They were doing fieldwork in a remote part of PNG's highlands when they were taken by a criminal gang from Hela Province who demanded a ransom for their freedom.

Their release brings to an end days of negotiations, and a complex security operation involving PNG police and defence personnel, in consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments.

It is not known whether a ransom was paid.

It comes two days after another woman who had also been taken was set free.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta praised the release on Twitter, welcoming their safe return.

Announcing the hostages' release on Facebook, PNG Prime Minister James Marape thanked police and defence forces, local leaders and the community for their assistance.

"We apologise to the families of those taken as hostages for ransom, it took us a while but the last three has been successfully returned through covert operations," he wrote.

"To criminals, there is no profit in crime. We thank God that life was protected."

Another New Zealander, pilot Phillip Mehrtens, is still apparently in captivity with separatist rebels after he landed a plane in Papua's remote highlands.

There is no new information about whether or not he will be released.