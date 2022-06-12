NZ Firefighters' Union to begin strike action on Monday

Members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters' Union will start strike action on Monday morning in their fight for reasonable wages and safer working conditions.

The union said there was currently "a fire crisis" with Fire and Emergency NZ failing to employ sufficient career firefighters and 111 emergency call centre dispatchers to meet minimum staffing.

This has resulted in the closure of some career stations, fire trucks have been taken offline and firefighters are riding in unsafe short-crews to keep the fire trucks responding.

"If a fire truck is offline, a truck from further afield responds, costing valuable time. Fenz's own promotional advertising states minutes can be the difference between life and death," the union said in a statement.

The strike action is largely behind the scenes and will not affect firefighters who will be responding to fires and emergencies and protecting the public as usual.

The union said firefighters are reporting working extraordinary hours trying to keep the fire trucks responding.

Although they are employed to work 42 hours a week, it said firefighters are largely working 60-80 hours and some report working 100 hours.