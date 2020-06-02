Tuesday, 2 June 2020

Breaking News

NZ goes 11 days with no new Covid cases

    1. News
    2. National

    bloomfield_getty.jpg

    Ashley Bloomfield will join the Prime Minister at 4pm to reveal if NZ will come out of lockdown...
    Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald
    New Zealand has gone 11 straight days without a new Covid-19 case.

    The Ministry of Health updated its website at 1pm, saying there had been no new Covid-19 cases, with one active case still remaining.

    There were just 654 tests carried out yesterday, which was a public holiday. It brought the total number of tests completed to date to 282,263.

    No one is currently in hospital receiving treatment and there is just one active case remaining.

    There were no additional deaths to report.

    The  total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.

    The combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

    The number of recovered cases was unchanged at 1,481. Only one case remains active.

    As noted yesterday, lower testing volumes were regularly observed over holiday weekends, and we recognise that this Alert Level 2 Queens Birthday, people will have taken the advantage of the renewed ability to travel and enjoy a break within New Zealand.

    "We want to encourage and remind everyone that if they have any respiratory symptoms, they should seek advice from Healthline, their GP or after-hours clinic about getting tested.

    "Testing is free. 

    "As we've done to date, we are keeping our testing approach under constant review.

    "New Zealanders can be assured that our testing capacity remains high and that testing at the border and in our communities will continue to be an essential part of our Covid-19 elimination strategy."

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said earlier today that Cabinet would look at when the country can move to alert level 1. She also criticised the lack of physical distancing displayed at yesterday's Black Lives Matter protests in Auckland and Wellington.

    Alert level 1 means essentially all restrictions lifted, apart from border controls.

    Ardern told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking she would raise that prospect with Cabinet today - earlier than expected - and a decision could be made as soon as June 8 to move 48 hours later into alert level 1.

    In a weekend phone call the country's top health official, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, had agreed with Ardern that case numbers had "exceeded expectations", she told Mediaworks.

    The events, in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, were held in solidarity with mass protests in the USA over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

    More than 4000 people attended a protest in Auckland's CBD, where images showed physical distancing rules were not followed.

    Before the New Zealand protests, infectious disease expert Dr Siouxsie Wiles warned that such gatherings - with large numbers of people shouting and singing - were the perfect environment for Covid-19 to spread.

    654

     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter