NZ govt extends Iraq deployment

A New Zealand Defence Force protection soldier observes troops of the Iraqi Security Forces in Iraq in 2015. Photo: New Zealand Defence Force

New Zealand will extend its deployment to Iraq, but only until June next year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that aligned with the end of the current training programme.

The joint training mission with Australia started in 2015 as part of the US-led Operation Inherent Resolve, and has trained more than 30,000 members of the Iraqi security forces.

About 143 New Zealand Defence Force personnel are currently part of the deployment but that will be reduced to 121 from November.

Most personnel are based at Taji Camp, but there are also three intelligence officers working out of Qatar.

Ms Ardern said the deployment would be reviewed again in early 2019, to assess New Zealand's options to contribute to stability in Iraq beyond next June.

She said New Zealand's coalition partners had been informed.