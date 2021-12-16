NZ to hit 90 percent double-dose mark; Govt details big hospital spend

Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand is set to hit the 90 percent double-dose target today after a four-month vaccine rollout, an achievement political leaders agree belongs to the "team of 5 million".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the rounded-up figure on Wednesday to applause from the House.

"You bloody deserve it!" she said, wishing Kiwis a good break as she adjourned Parliament for the year.

It was officially 89.9 percent at Question Time, but the 7417 more jabs to make 90 percent had already been administered and due to be added to official figures today, she said.

Leader of the Opposition Chris Luxon said it was great news and thanked everyone who went and got the vaccine.

"Now let's get that rate even higher and get people getting boosted too," he said.

$644m cash injection for hospitals

Meanwhile, more than half a billion dollars will be pumped into upgrading 36 hospitals across the country to allow normal care to continue among a potential influx of Covid-19 patients.

The $644 million spend comes from the Government's pandemic war chest, and includes $100m in capital spending and $544m in operating costs, including staffing to prepare for widespread Covid next year.

The funding will cover new hospital beds and upgrades to intensive care unit (ICU) capacity in some of the country's most remote and vulnerable regions.

Health Minister Andrew Little. Photo: NZ Herald

Health Minister Andrew Little says staff at Auckland City Hospital have done phenomenal work in the last two years dealing with Covid-19 in our largest city.

"They've been the epicentre of Covid last year and this year - particularly since August this year," he told TVNZ's Breakfast today.

Little said he had been to all of the hospitals in Auckland and had seen for himself the fatigue among staff.

"I know that's a workforce that has just had enough - just had it. Tired, exhausted, fatigued, but they still turn out and provide great level care."

He acknowledged we still had gaps in the hospital system and officials were working to fill them in order to help take off some of that pressure felt by hospitals and their staff.

Little praised the work among staff at all hospitals, particularly in Auckland.

"We are so blessed."

Little acknowledged the inequities identified in our health system during the pandemic and current outbreak - as seen in the vaccination campaign.

However, between 2008 and 2018, the New Zealand population grew by about 600,000 people.

Little said we are short of a large hospital that can cater to that growth.

"A hospital the size of Middlemore or Canterbury serves a population of roughly 600,000.

"Over that 10 years, we didn't put a lot more into expanding our health capacity.

"So we are short a hospital the size of a Middlemore or Canterbury in our health system at the moment - that's the size of the catch-up problem that we've got."

Little said they would continue to commit to improving the healthcare system next year as it was something that was vital and important to the New Zealand public.

That was particularly the case during these pandemic times - as well as the threat of a new Covid strain in Omicron.

"I'm confident that we will get through this and whatever coronavirus has to throw at us, we will get through this."