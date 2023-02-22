NZ man shot and killed in Philippines

New Zealander Nick Stacey was shot during a suspected mugging. Photo: Givealittle

A New Zealand man has been killed in a shooting incident in the Philippines, while defending his girlfriend from muggers.

Local police have named the victim as Nick Stacey, 34, who died after allegedly being shot while out walking with his girlfriend shortly after midnight on Sunday, local time, in the city of Makati in the Metro Manila region.

ABS CBN News reported the couple were approached by two men on a motorcycle before one of the pair pointed a firearm at Stacey’s girlfriend.

"The victim then intervened and tried to grab the assailant’s weapon. But the suspect fired the gun and hit the victim’s left [side] chest," the media outlet reported.

The two men are then said to have taken Stacey’s girlfriend’s cell phone and wallet before fleeing the area.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

Manhunt underway to find shooter

Local police are still hunting for the two men involved.

Back in New Zealand, Stacey’s family members have started a fundraising effort to bring their son and brother’s body home. A Givealittle page has been set up to help raise the money.

A post on the page revealed the young man had been in the Philippines visiting his girlfriend, Pamela, when the incident happened.

"The loss of such a young, kindhearted, selfless and loving man is absolutely devastating," the family said.

He was described as a person who worked hard within his local community and church in Auckland.

"Always putting others first. He loved to serve and was a well-loved kids church leader...and was always first to volunteer when help was needed."

The family also described Stacey’s voluntary work during the Covid lockdowns; shopping for and delivering groceries to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

"Nick was generous with his time and resources and always acted with integrity."