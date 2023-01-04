NZ mother drowns trying to save daughter in Cook Islands

The New Zealand woman got into trouble while trying to help her 11-year-old daughter. File photo: Getty Images

A 52-year-old New Zealand woman has drowned while saving her 11-year-old daughter in Arorangi, Cook Islands.

In a statement on social media, the Cook Islands Police Service said the woman was holidaying from New Zealand with family and had gotten into difficulty while in the lagoon near the Arorangi jetty yesterday afternoon.

"The seas yesterday were described as rough with a strong lagoon current. She had gotten into difficulty while attempting to help her 11-year-old daughter, who was being swept out by the current."

Police said they received a distress call at 2.24pm and local volunteers were mobilised, including a neighbouring resident with a boat, and a dive boat.

"Several people were on hand to help, including Puaikura Fire and Police volunteers, and ambulance staff.

"The woman was recovered from the oceanside just before 4pm, some distance to the south of the jetty after being swept out through the passage.

"Police want to express appreciation for all the assistance from the Puaikura community and join them in extending sympathies to the family and friends affected by their sad loss."