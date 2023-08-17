NZ notches decade of same-sex marriage

Photo: Getty

New Zealand has notched up a decade of same-sex marriages, and is increasingly popular again as a destination for gay Australian weddings.

Saturday marks the 10-year anniversary of the law change, which beat Australia to the reform by four years.

Since then, about 4100 same-sex Kiwi couples - or just over two percent of all marriages - have tied the knot.

On top of that, NZ has hosted 2800 weddings for holidaying same-sex couples, with Australians at the top of the list.

Australians accounted for more than half of all same-sex weddings of foreigners until 2017, according to Stats NZ, which fell away to 28 percent after Australia's law change.

"Australia has remained the country with the highest proportion of same-sex couples coming to New Zealand to marry over the last decade ... figures for couples from Australia marrying in New Zealand increased again in 2021 and 2022," Stats NZ spokesman Lennard Gui said.

Last year, Australians made up 43 percent of same-sex marriages by foreigners, followed by Singapore (15 percent), and China, the United States and United Kingdom (eight percent each).

More female couples (4300) than male (2600) have been legally married in NZ.

Same-sex marriages are statistically more likely to end in divorce within five years - nine percent doing so, compared with six percent of opposite-sex marriages.

Wellington has the highest proportion of same-sex marriages.