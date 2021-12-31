Friday, 31 December 2021

NZ Post worker dies in electric buggy accident

    The fatal accident in the electric buggy happened in Tawa yesterday afternoon. Photo: NZ Herald (file)
    A NZ Post employee has died after an electric buggy reportedly rolled down a bank.

    The worker died after becoming trapped beneath one of NZ Post's Norwegian-built Paxter electric vehicles in the suburb of Tawa.

    NZ Post chief executive David Walsh was shocked by the tragedy.

    "NZ Post is devastated to lose a team member in a tragic accident in Tawa yesterday.

    "At this difficult time, our thoughts are with family, colleagues and the wider NZ Post team."

    Police confirmed that a person died after becoming "trapped under their work vehicle" at Lyndhurst Rd.

    The incident was reported to emergency services at 2.20pm.

    "Inquiries into the circumstances are under way, however initial indications are that the vehicle rolled down a small bank on the residential street," police said.

    A spokesman for WorkSafe says it has been notified.

    NZ Herald

     

