NZ to release six days of fuel amid supply fears

Shane Jones. Photo: RNZ

New Zealand will have to release about six days worth of fuel as part of a decision by the International Energy Agency.

The IEA has agreed unanimously to release 400 million barrels of oil from its reserves.

Senior ministers met last night to pore over the country's fuel stores and supply chains.

Energy Minister Shane Jones says New Zealand is obliged to contribute to the IEA's release.

He says that can be can done by terminating tickets this country holds for its own stocks.

Jones says it's yet to be determined how New Zealand will release its stocks, and ensure the impact here is minimised.