NZ signals interest in hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games

New Zealand's flagbearers for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham Joelle King and Tom Walsh. Photo: Getty Images

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has signalled its early interest in hosting the 2034 Commonwealth Games.

The approach follows the implementation of a new hosting model by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) which allows for more flexible and innovative Games. Under the new model, a potential New Zealand Games would see the sports programme tailored to local interests, with competition to take place across multiple cities and regions.

NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol says it is an exciting opportunity for New Zealand.

"We have advised the Commonwealth Games Federation that we are interested in exploring a New Zealand 2034 Commonwealth Games," said Nicol.

"We want to be very clear this concept is about a nation not a city, and we’d be looking to develop a Games that would help achieve nationwide goals and engage young and diverse communities in sport."

New Zealand has previously hosted the Games in 1950, 1974 and 1990. Nicol says the time is right to again play our role in the Commonwealth while delivering real benefits for New Zealand.

"New Zealand is a brilliant host of sporting events, and we know we would hold a fantastic Commonwealth Games. We also would love to provide an opportunity for our athletes and Para athletes to compete in Aotearoa in front of friends and whānau, inspiring New Zealanders.

"While this is an exciting step, we acknowledge that discussions are in the early stages and there is a significant process to go through before we are ready to confirm a bid. We would also like to thank the New Zealand Government for its initial support."

Having entered a non-binding phase of informal dialogue, the NZOC will now look to partner with the CGF and New Zealand Government agencies to further assess how a future Games can add real value to the future of Aotearoa, including supporting national goals for economic and infrastructure development, wellbeing, community development, and promoting and celebrating the country’s unique culture.

As part of a long-term and collaborative bid process, the CGF had sought formal expressions of interest from nations considering the upcoming 2030 or 2034 Commonwealth Games. With the focus on 2030 as a priority for the CGF, New Zealand has a significant runway to allow time to create an innovative and bold proposal for a potential 2034 bid, including undertaking a formal feasibility study.

The Government said it is welcoming interest by the NZOC in hosting the 2034 Games.

"New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup," Sports Minister Grant Robertson said.

"A recent change to the Commonwealth Games hosting model including options to propose nationwide, regional, or co-host models now makes a potential bid for the games more attractive for New Zealand as a whole.

"It’s early days for this process, and at this stage all that has been agreed is an indication of interest from New Zealand. Further work needs to be done to understand New Zealand’s position before considering whether to make a formal bid for the 2034 games, but I am excited at the prospect and potential for us to host it here.

"Last year’s Commonwealth Games really highlighted for me how important the event is for our sportspeople to get a chance to compete at a multi-discipline international event, outside of the Olympics. Kiwis really got behind our athletes and it was a fantastic event both in Birmingham but also for people back here watching and supporting our team."

The minister has consulted the National Party about the process for indicating interest in hosting the 2034 Games.

"I am pleased we have cross-party support for this approach. The next steps will be for the New Zealand Olympic Committee to assess support for a New Zealand bid, along with consideration of the country’s capability to host the event," Robertson said.