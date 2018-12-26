NZ on track for lowest cycle road toll

cycleway_191218.jpg An increase in cycle lanes across the country is likely to have made a positive impact on the number of cyclists dying on New Zealand roads. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The downward trend of cycle deaths shows public awareness campaigns about safe cycling are starting to work, the Automobile Association (AA) says.

So far this year, five people have been killed while riding bicycles, equalling a record-low set in 2016.

Despite a spike in the tally of 18 last year, it's part of a long-term decrease in the average annual cycling death toll.

AA national manager of policy and research Simon Douglas said the drop was encouraging.

"What that shows is that some of the priority and some of the profile that the government's been giving to infrastructure to cycle awareness is really starting to have an impact and we're starting to see cycle safety improving on the roads."

However, Mr Douglas said drivers and cyclists need to both be extra careful at this time of year, as more people were using the roads.