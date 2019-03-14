NZ's 'luckiest' Lotto store sells 47th winning ticket

A Hawke's Bay Lotto shop has sold its 47th lucky ticket, with a customer scooping $11 million in last night's Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Unichem Stortford Lodge in Hastings, which over the years has sold a total of 47 winning tickets and cemented itself as the "luckiest" Lotto store in New Zealand.

Last night's prize was made up of $10m from Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto first division.

Store manager Carole Ormerod said the staff were all "very excited" with the win.

"We had another big win two years ago and we've also sold a few $100,000 Instant Kiwi tickets," she said.

Ormerod said she didn't anticipate more customers wanting tickets from the store, given the growing reputation for selling big winners.

"We don't expect to be any busier than usual, we do get a few out-of-towners coming in to try their luck, but I think the regulars will just keep coming and things will carry on as usual."

Ormerod said she was unsure who had actually sold the winning ticket, as multiple staff members worked on the Lotto desk.

This is the fifth time that Powerball has been struck so far this year, with players from Taranaki, Feilding, Auckland and Christchurch already becoming overnight millionaires.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was also won last night by a player from Auckland, who took home $300,000.

Unichem Stortford Lodge takes out the top spot for the "luckiest" Lotto store with the total number of winnings it has given out reaching $39 million. This comes from 41 First Division wins, three Powerball and three Strike.

Last night's $11 million Powerball First Division prize is the largest prize ever won at Unichem Stortford Lodge.

The last time a Powerball First Division winning ticket was sold at the store was in 2016, when a lucky Hawke's Bay man won $8.1 million on a Lotto ticket he received as a birthday present.

Richmond Night N Day in Nelson follows closely behind, having sold 34 winning tickets racking up a total of $16.3 million.

Pak'nSave Riccarton in Christchurch comes in third with 32 winning tickets sold with a total of $35.9 million.

Last night's winner is encouraged to write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto outlet.