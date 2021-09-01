NZ's oldest person dies at 109

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) war veteran died on Monday, just three weeks from his 110th birthday.
Around the same time, he donated to the museum's collection his extraordinary collection of 'trench art' - jewellery and souvenir items hand-crafted during his time on active service in the Pacific islands during World War 2.
In 2019, he once again featured in the news, when he celebrated his 108th birthday at the Air Force Museum, at a reception attended by dignitaries and fellow veterans.
Born in Canada on 25 September 1911, Hermanns moved with his family to New Zealand in 1914, settling in Wellington.
He joined the New Zealand Territorial Air Force in 1937 as an aircraft rigger, transferring to full-time RNZAF service when war broke out in 1939.
During both tours, he turned his hand to creating decorative items in his spare time, using scrap materials such as Perspex and metal, or natural products like coconut shell. Some of his extensive collection can be seen on permanent display at the Air Force Museum.
After the war, Hermanns gave many years of service to NAC/Air New Zealand, as an aircraft engineer.
A tradesman to the last, Hermanns spent much of his time in his workshop or garden, operating his tools 'by feel' and even building fences and trimming trees until very recently.
Fellow RNZAF Pacific war veteran Bill Mitchell, who also lives in Christchurch and joined Hermanns at his 108th birthday celebration, is now New Zealand's oldest man.