Obituary: Tom Williams, Cardinal

Cardinal Tom Williams. Photo: supplied

From Tākaka to the Vatican, Cardinal Tom Williams experienced the Catholic Church at every level. Just the third New Zealander to hold the rank of cardinal, Williams, a Member of the Order of New Zealand, was born in Wellington and trained as a priest at Holy Cross College, Mosgiel. In 1956, he was selected for further training at the Vatican and ordained there in 1959. He returned to Wellington, before spending five years as a missionary in Samoa. Williams then became a parish priest in Porirua, where he celebrated Mass in te reo, Samoan and Rarotongan. In 1979, aged 49, he became the country’s youngest bishop, and four years later, while acting as parish priest in Takaka, he was elevated to the rank of cardinal. He was one of the cardinal electors who participated in the 2005 papal conclave that elected Pope Benedict XVI, the same year he resigned as Archbishop of Wellington, having reached the age of 75. In retirement, Williams lived in Waikanae, where he died on December 22, aged 93. — Agencies