'Obscene' delay in fixing busy Christchurch intersection

The Amyes and Shands Rds intersection in Christchurch. Photo: Starmedia

Motorists who use a busy Hornby intersection are still waiting for it to be fixed 18 months after it was damaged – because permission to replace a traffic light pole still hasn’t been granted.

Christchurch City Council has been communicating with KiwiRail since it applied for a permit to replace the traffic light pole and repair the island, which sits on KiwiRail land, at the Amyes Rd/Shands Rd intersection.

Mark Peters.

Hornby Ward city councillor Mark Peters said KiwiRail has been holding up the work.

Peters is campaigning to get the intersection fixed and a right turning light added to reduce the heavy traffic congestion along Amyes Rd.

“It brings no joy, we are still waiting on KiwiRail to give us the permit to be able to do the repairs that are needed,” he said.

Peters attended a site meeting on April 14 with Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board members Sarah Brunton and Henk Buunk, plus KiwiRail and city council staff.

“I was told to apply for the permit (from KiwiRail) and that it should not be an issue. I hear the community’s frustration. It is obscene that it is taking so long, and it is a blight on the area.”

Since the site meeting, two more poles at the intersection have been hit by vehicles. Peters and Greater Hornby Residents Association chair Kim Moss want them replaced and the right-hand turning signal put in at the same time.

“It is a bit of a problem. We have been trying to get a right-hand turning signal installed for traffic turning onto Shands Rd for a few years,” Moss said.

Moss said the removal of parking on the street has helped, but traffic still backs up significantly.

“The repairs just need to be done. It is part of the main thoroughfare of Hornby, and it seems like no one is taking ownership of it.”

She said it is disappointing nothing has been done.

“I don’t understand why. It’s frustrating, we just want a safer community, and you’d assume that is the same thing the government facilities want. Some people get impatient waiting, which can lead to people making dangerous decisions.”

City council and KiwiRail staff were not available for comment.

By Briar Allen