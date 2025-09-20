Officer in hospital after dog attack

Photo: ODT files

A Bay of Plenty officer has undergone surgery after being attacked by a dog during an arrest.

Two officers were carrying out an arrest warrant on Old Taupō Rd in Rotorua about 9.10pm yesterday.

During the arrest, a dog at the property attacked one of them. The second officer intervened, and was also hurt but recovering.

Bay of Plenty district commander Superintendent Tim Anderson said welfare was being wrapped around them, while the dog has been picked up by animal control.

"Obviously this is a distressing incident for both them and their colleagues, and they are receiving all available support."

Anderson said he was "extremely proud" of the bravery shown by the staff - particularly by the second officer who intervened to stop his colleague being attacked further.

"After any injury sustained in the line of duty, police will debrief and look at how we can prevent this in the future."