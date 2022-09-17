Officer stood down after crash kills cyclist

A cyclist has died after a crash in Auckland this morning, and an off-duty police officer involved in the incident has been stood down from duty while an investigation is carried out.

The crash - involving the cyclist, a moving vehicle and multiple parked vehicles - happened on Stancombe Rd in the suburb of Flat Bush shortly after 8am today.

The cyclist died at the scene.

Police did not give any further details, but said an off-duty officer who was involved was being stood down from duty and the incident was being referred to the IPCA.

"Police are unable to comment further while investigations are occurring, including an investigation on behalf of the coroner."