Officer struck by vehicle at checkpoint

A police officer is in hospital after being run over by a driver of a stolen vehicle which failed to stop at a police checkpoint in Hawke's Bay.

Police were carrying out an impairment checkpoint on Porter Dr, Havelock North, about 8.40pm on Saturday night.

The vehicle pulled into the checkpoint, but the driver failed to stop and struck an officer.

"The vehicle was spiked shortly after and the driver was arrested without further incident," a police spokeswoman said.

The officer was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a moderate condition with leg injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating.