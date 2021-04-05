Monday, 5 April 2021

Officer's skull fractured in Waikato baseball bat assault

    One of the two police officers assaulted in a Waikato baseball bat attack suffered a skull fracture and remains in hospital.

    The officers were assaulted in Hamilton overnight following a routine traffic stop.

    A vehicle containing three people in Fairfield was stopped just after midnight and the officers were speaking to the driver when he allegedly produced a baseball bat and attacked them.

    Both officers were taken to Waikato Hospital.

    One suffered a concussion and was discharged, the other has a skull fracture and remains in hospital in a stable condition, a police spokesperson said.

    A 17-year-old male was arrested and will appear in the Youth Court.

    The spokesperson said the officers involved would like to express their gratitude to well-wishers and asked for privacy.

     

    NZ Herald

