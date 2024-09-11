Officials warned govt against Treaty Principles Bill

Associate Justice Minister David Seymour has released the regulatory impact statement and corresponding cabinet paper for the Treaty Principles Bill. Photo: RNZ

The Ministry of Justice has warned the proposed Treaty Principles Bill isn't "grounded in the Treaty" and relies on a "novel reading" of the founding document that isn't supported by the "available evidence".

Advice provided to Cabinet on the proposed Treaty Principles Bill recommends the coalition continue the status quo - rather than redefining the principles.

The advice from Ministry of Justice officials and contributing agencies is that the bill would be damaging to Māori/Crown relations and hasn't met the standard of good faith engagement with Māori that is required under the Treaty.

Seymour has noted throughout the Cabinet paper his strong disagreement with officials, saying the six-month consultation during the select committee and the ongoing national conversation since 2022 provides ample opportunity for all New Zealanders to provide feedback.

The release of the advice comes after ministers discussed next steps for the legislation on Monday.

The bill is part of National's coalition agreement with ACT and provides support from the Coalition parties at first reading and through to select committee, which will be a six-month process.

Both National and New Zealand First have committed to not supporting the bill beyond that, and neither party is in favour of a referendum on the matter.

The impact statement shows justice officials acknowledge the bill could have "some value" but that the status quo would be "more beneficial".

It says the status quo would provide a higher degree of certainty in the legal system - and minimise any risk of damaging Māori-Crown relations.

In the Cabinet paper Seymour says the objective of the policy is for Parliament to "set out what the principles are to avoid the courts and the public service from venturing into areas of political or constitutional importance based on amorphous principles".

Seymour took his proposed principles to Cabinet on Monday, with the caveat that the "precise wording of the principles will be developed during the drafting process".

The principles as recommended by Seymour are:

• Civil Government - the Government of New Zealand has full power to govern, and Parliament has full power to make laws. They do so in the best interests of everyone, and in accordance with the rule of law and the maintenance of a free and democratic society.

• Rights of Hapū and Iwi Māori - The Crown recognises the rights that hapū and iwi had when they signed the Treaty/te Tiriti. The Crown willrespect and protect those rights. Those rights differ from the rights everyone has a reasonable expectation to enjoy only when they arespecified in legislation, Treaty settlements, or other agreement with the Crown.

• Right to Equality - Everyone is equal before the law and is entitled to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination. Everyone is entitled to the equal enjoyment of the same fundamental human rights without discrimination

Ministry of Justice officials pointed out in their advice that defining the principles of the Treaty in statute will be seen "by some as a removal of Māori rights guaranteed under the Treaty and is likely to be the subject of public and legal challenge".

Seymour responded saying, "I note officials' concerns, however, I also note that their interpretation of the Treaty is precisely what the proposed bill seeks to address and clarify".

