A person has been arrested after an alleged serious assault in Christchurch this morning. Photo: George Heard

Police have arrested someone in relation to an assault that left a person with critical injuries in Christchurch this morning.

Officers were called to a residential property on Norwich St in Linwood just before 5am.

One person was taken into custody in relation to an alleged assault, a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokesman said a person was transported to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition.

Police are making inquiries.

-Additional reporting NZ Herald