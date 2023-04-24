One critical after Canterbury highway crash

A major Canterbury highway has been blocked by a crash between a truck and a car that has left one person critically injured.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on State Highway 1 at Dunsandel between Hororata Dunsandel Rd and Browns Rd, about 3.40pm.

They were working to extract one person from the wreckage, who has been critically injured.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said another person was treated for minor injuries, and both patients have been rushed to Christchurch Hospital.

The highway was closed and motorists were advised to use alternative routes and expect delays.