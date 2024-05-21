One critical after crash in rural Canterbury

A person is being airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash in rural Canterbury this afternoon.

Police said they were notified about 1.20pm of the crash, which occurred on Wards Rd at Kirwee, west of Christchurch, between Aylesbury and Highfield Rds.

Google Maps

They said at least one person had received critical injuries and would be airlifted to hospital.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews from the lower Burnham and West Melton stations attended.

A Fenz spokesperson told The New Zealand Herald there may be people trapped in the vehicles.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance and a rapid response unit were also called to the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.