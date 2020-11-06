Friday, 6 November 2020

One critical, school in lockdown after Christchurch stabbing

    1. News
    2. National

    Police at the scene in Christchurch. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police at the scene in Christchurch. Photo: NZ Herald
    Police in Christchurch this afternoon remain at the scene of an assault that has left one person critically injured.

    Police were called to an address on Hei Hei Rd about 12.25pm following a report of an assault.

    A St John spokesman has confirmed a person is in critical condition.

    A nearby resident said he understood a man had been stabbed.

    He said he came home from work to find lines of police cars outside his home.

    Two police officers were guarding the end of Stoneycroft lane, a private road alongside the school.

    Neighbours told The New Zealand Herald they had no idea what happened.

    A police spokeswoman said a number of people were assisting police with their enquiries.

    "Cordons are currently in place on Hei Hei Road while Police work to establish the circumstances of the incident," a police spokeswoman said.

    St Bernadette's School was in lockdown this afternoon, and said everyone was "safe and sound" but students were being picked up by parents.

     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter