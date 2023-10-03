One critical, three others hurt in Auckland assault

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man is in critical condition and three more have injuries following an assault in Māngere last night.
Police are investigating following the attack near a bus stop on Bader Drive, a key route through the South Auckland town centre.
Police were called around 10.51pm to reports of a male allegedly assaulting multiple people at a bus stop on Bader Drive, a police spokesperson said.
“One person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. A second victim was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition. Two other people sustained minor injuries.”
A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene and will appear in Manukau District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A photographer at the scene said multiple ambulances attended.
Police detectives arrived and were seen examining the bus stop, and the area was cordoned off.
He said a second man was briefly handcuffed and detained but was later released.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.