Tuesday, 3 October 2023

One critical, three others hurt in Auckland assault

    A man is in critical condition and three more have injuries following an assault in Māngere last night.

    Police are investigating following the attack near a bus stop on Bader Drive, a key route through the South Auckland town centre.

    Police were called around 10.51pm to reports of a male allegedly assaulting multiple people at a bus stop on Bader Drive, a police spokesperson said.

    “One person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. A second victim was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition. Two other people sustained minor injuries.”

    A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene and will appear in Manukau District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

    A photographer at the scene said multiple ambulances attended.

    Police detectives arrived and were seen examining the bus stop, and the area was cordoned off.

    He said a second man was briefly handcuffed and detained but was later released.

    Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

    NZ Herald