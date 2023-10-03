One critical, three others hurt in Auckland assault

A man is in critical condition and three more have injuries following an assault in Māngere last night.

Police are investigating following the attack near a bus stop on Bader Drive, a key route through the South Auckland town centre.

Police were called around 10.51pm to reports of a male allegedly assaulting multiple people at a bus stop on Bader Drive, a police spokesperson said.

“One person was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition. A second victim was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition. Two other people sustained minor injuries.”

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene and will appear in Manukau District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A photographer at the scene said multiple ambulances attended.

Police detectives arrived and were seen examining the bus stop, and the area was cordoned off.

He said a second man was briefly handcuffed and detained but was later released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.