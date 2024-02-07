One critically hurt in Christchurch crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle on Dyers Rd in Christchurch this morning.
The road has been closed between Linwood Ave and Ferry Rd, with access to Palinurus Rd also blocked at Ferry Rd.
A St John spokesman said they were notified at 7.33am.
An ambulance and a rapid response unit were sent to the scene.
A person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.
A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson warned motorists to use another route if possible.
"Please avoid the area and use an alternative route."