One critically hurt in Christchurch crash

One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle on Dyers Rd in Christchurch this morning.

The road has been closed between Linwood Ave and Ferry Rd, with access to Palinurus Rd also blocked at Ferry Rd.

A St John spokesman said they were notified at 7.33am.

An ambulance and a rapid response unit were sent to the scene.

A person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson warned motorists to use another route if possible.

"Please avoid the area and use an alternative route."