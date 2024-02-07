Wednesday, 7 February 2024

One critically hurt in Christchurch crash

    1. News
    2. National

    One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle on Dyers Rd in Christchurch this morning.

    The road has been closed between Linwood Ave and Ferry Rd, with access to Palinurus Rd also blocked at Ferry Rd.

    A St John spokesman said they were notified at 7.33am.

    An ambulance and a rapid response unit were sent to the scene.

    A person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

    A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson warned motorists to use another route if possible.

    "Please avoid the area and use an alternative route."

     