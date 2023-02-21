One critically hurt in roadside crash

A police spokeswoman said a person was working near this transformer. Photo: NZ Herald

One person has been critically injured in a roadside incident on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police, ambulance and fire services were called to the intersection of Te Ngae Rd and Marguerita St around 7.17am.

“It appears one person has been working in the area and has been seriously injured,” she said.

The person was working around a transformer, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman said two ambulances, one helicopter, and one rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene and one patient in critical condition was taken to Waikato Hospital via helicopter.

WorkSafe has been notified.

Owner of nearby business Advance Steel Engineering Brett Hamilton said he lost power at about 7.15am.

He said Unison was working on it now and he hoped power would be restored within the hour.