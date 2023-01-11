One critically injured in Christchurch assault

A Christchurch resident has been hospitalised with critical injuries after an evening assault, local authorities have confirmed.

Police responded to reports of an assault in Linwood, shortly after 7.30pm yesterday.

They arrived at a residential address to find those involved in the assault appeared to know each other, and injuries were reported at the scene.

A St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of this incident are ongoing,” police said in a statement.

A scene guard was in place at the Linwood property.