One dead, 10 hurt after Tarawera crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on SH5. Photo: NZ Herald

One person has died and 10 are injured after a van collided with a truck on State Highway 5, near Tarawera.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision between Tataraakina Rd and Pohukura Rd, about 9.52am today.

The crash happened not far from the Tarawera Café and both vehicles went down a bank.

Police confirmed that one person had died.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said a further 10 people had been injured.

They said five people were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital - one critically injured person was airlifted and one with serious injuries and three with moderate injuries were taken by ambulance.

One person in a critical condition was airlifted to Gisborne Hospital, while one person in a serious condition and one in moderate condition were flown to Palmerston North Hospital.

Another person in a serious condition and one person in moderate condition were transported to Taupo Hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Hawke's Bay Senior Constable and serious crash analyst Tim Rowe said the cause of the crash was most likely a "momentary lapse in concentration".

He said three vans of workers were travelling north at the time of the crash. One had pulled over to the left of the road, then turned right to get into Tarawera Café and a truck travelling north couldn't avoid them.

A Tarawera Café spokesman said the crash involved a truck carting wine and a van carrying workers.

The vehicles careened off the road and down a bank after the collision.

The highway has been closed from the Napier and Taupō ends and police said it would remain this way for some time.