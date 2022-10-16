One dead, 5 injured in Ashburton crash

One person has died and five others are injured after a car collided with a tree in Ashburton.

The single-vehicle crash in Gardiners Rd was reported just after 7.30pm yesterday, police said.

Five people in the vehicle were transported to hospital - two in a critical condition and three in a serious condition.

Police said the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out.