One dead after Auckland disorder incident

Police in Auckland are hunting a suspect after a “serious incident” overnight left a 57-year-old man dead.

Emergency services responded to Airfield Rd in Takanini around 12.40am after receiving reports of disorder and fighting.

“On arrival, a 57-year-old man was located with critical injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

“First aid was immediately provided; however, tragically, the man died a short time later.”

At the scene, around 3am, a police spokesperson said “one person has died, and we’re actively searching for the suspect - we have no persons in custody at this time”.

“Work is under way to establish the exact circumstances leading to the man’s injuries; however, initial inquiries indicate those involved in the incident were known to each other,” a police spokesperson said this morning.

“A scene guard is in place at the address and nearby residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area today.”

A witness at the scene said armed officers were going door to door searching for the person of interest and the police eagle helicopter was called in to assist.

They said armed officers were blocking the road as the victim lay under a sheet on a driveway.

Several people were seen making statements to police.