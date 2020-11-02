Monday, 2 November 2020

Updated 10.45 am

One dead after car and motorbike crash in North Canterbury

    A person is dead after a serious crash this morning on State Highway 1 in North Canterbury.

    Police said the person was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Monday which involved a car and a motorbike on Omihi Rd (State Highway 1) in Greta Valley, Hurunui.

    A police spokesperson said the crash was reported about 7.50am on Monday.

    The road remains closed and traffic management is in place while the serious crash unit examines the scene, the spokesperson said.

    "Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash."

