One person has been killed in a crash in the Waimakariri district this afternoon.

Police said they were called to a single-vehicle crash on South Eyre Rd, in Swannanoa, about 3.30pm.

"The vehicle has collided with a power pole."

Police confirmed this evening one person had died in the crash.

The road remains closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing.