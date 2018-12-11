One dead after Christchurch car plunge

A person was found dead after a vehicle went down a bank in the Christchurch suburb of Cashmere.

The single-car crash was reported about 10am today, after the car was seen down a bank off Dyers Pass Rd.

It is not known exactly what time the crash occurred.

Police said a body had been recovered and the death would be referred to the coroner.

The Serious Crash Unit was attending and traffic management was in place.

Road users were asked to avoid the area.