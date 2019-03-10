One dead after Coromandel boating incident

One person has died following a boating incident at Pauanui Beach, on the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula, this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene about 3.50pm.

The person is understood to have sustained injuries in a boating incident.

Cordons are in place while emergency services work at the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

A St John spokeswoman said they were attending to another patient, and a helicopter had been called.