One dead after crash in Auckland

    A person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in Whenuapai in Auckland this morning.

    Police confirmed a person had died following a collision on a rural west Auckland road.

    A spokesperson said Trig Rd remained closed as the serious crash unit investigated the accident, which happened around 8.55am.

    Motorists were asked to continue to avoid the area.

    Police said earlier that emergency workers were tending to injured drivers and passengers

