Wednesday, 23 March 2022

One dead after crash in Tasman

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Upper Moutere. Photo: NZME
    One person has died after a crash in the Tasman district.

    Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Gardner Valley Rd and the Coastal Highway, Upper Moutere, about 3.50pm on Tuesday.

    A police spokesperson said one person had died at the scene and a number of others sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

    State Highway 60 was closed while the serious crash unit examined the scene but was fully reopened last night.

    NZ Herald

