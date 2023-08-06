One dead after firearms incident in Palmerston North

A police spokesperson said officers were called to the Croydon Ave address in Highbury about 2.35pm on Sunday after a report of a firearm being discharged. Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A man has died after a firearms incident in Palmerston North today.

A homicide investigation has now been launched and enquiries are ongoing to find the shooter.

Police said they were called to the Croydon Rd address about 2.35pm after a report of a gun being fired.

One person was found with critical injuries and died at the scene a short time later, police said.

Cordons will remain in place at the property and a scene examination will be carried out, police said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and an operations manager responded to the incident.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote event number P055583482.