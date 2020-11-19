Thursday, 19 November 2020

One dead after North Canterbury crash

    1. News
    2. National

    One person has died after a serious crash in Hurunui in Canterbury.

    Emergency services were notified of the single vehicle collision in Omihi at 5.25am today.

    The crash, which closed State Highway 1 between Scargill Valley Rd and State Highway 7, has been cleared and the road had reopened by 11am. 

    However, contractors remained on site late this morning, so caution was still advised for road users. 

    An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter