One dead after North Canterbury crash

One person has died after a serious crash in Hurunui in Canterbury.

Emergency services were notified of the single vehicle collision in Omihi at 5.25am today.

The crash, which closed State Highway 1 between Scargill Valley Rd and State Highway 7, has been cleared and the road had reopened by 11am.

However, contractors remained on site late this morning, so caution was still advised for road users.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.