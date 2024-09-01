One dead after shooting in Auckland

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have announced a homicide investigation after the death of a man in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga on Saturday night.
They were called to a Selwyn Road address about 9.45pm after a man was reported to have sustained a gunshot wound.
Emergency services attended and the man received first aid, but he died at the scene.
Police said inquiries were under way to establish what had occurred.
A scene guard was in place overnight, and a scene examination would begin this morning.